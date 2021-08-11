Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Trilogy International Partners stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.80. 15,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. Trilogy International Partners has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.11.

In other Trilogy International Partners news, Director Brad Horwitz bought 119,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$264,307.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,174,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,793,882.23.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

