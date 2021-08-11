Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Down 1.2%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.52. 30,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 34,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

TMQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trilogy Metals to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.00 million and a P/E ratio of -20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.00.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

