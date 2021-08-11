Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.91.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,773 shares of company stock worth $5,996,712. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

