TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) COO Sells $1,011,582.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $1,011,582.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.77. 136,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $89.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after purchasing an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriNet Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.