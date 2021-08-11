Triumph Capital Management Invests $1.01 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,209,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

