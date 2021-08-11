Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

NYSE:TGI traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,543. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.29.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

