TriumphX Price Tops $0.0149 on Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 380% higher against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $184,296.97 and $234,684.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.64 or 0.00900029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00112330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042777 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

