TrueChain Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and $2.53 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00091471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.00883345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00112593 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

