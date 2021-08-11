TrueFi (TRU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $313.59 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 67.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $107.89 million and approximately $313.59 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 346.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.17 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00111788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043372 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.