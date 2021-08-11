Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Truegame has traded 223.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $274,764.68 and approximately $2,563.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.64 or 0.00900029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00112330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

