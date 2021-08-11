Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $144.26 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

