Truist Securiti Weighs in on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BECN. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

