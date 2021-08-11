Truist Securiti Weighs in on DISH Network Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for DISH Network in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

DISH Network stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 31,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

