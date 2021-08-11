Truist Securiti Weighs in on Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35).

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $209.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

