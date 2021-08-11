Truist Securiti Weighs in on PennantPark Investment Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

PNNT stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $456.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 2,589,267 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.