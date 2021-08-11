Truist Securiti Weighs in on Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.