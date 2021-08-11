Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Reaches $0.52

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $130.95 million and approximately $26.22 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 16% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00151314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.51 or 0.99758848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.17 or 0.00860768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

