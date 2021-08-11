TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $289.50

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289.50 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 289.50 ($3.78), with a volume of 17287 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on TT Electronics from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296 ($3.87).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71. The company has a market cap of £507.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 259.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.