TTC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00888690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00112412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043344 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

