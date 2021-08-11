TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. TTEC reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

In related news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,429. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 891.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 328,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 229.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC stock opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. TTEC has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

