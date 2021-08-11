Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.01 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.57.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

TPTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after purchasing an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

