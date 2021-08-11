Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.86. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$18.66, with a volume of 213,918 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.0494811 EPS for the current year.

In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

