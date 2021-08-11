Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

