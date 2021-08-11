Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Trading Down 7.8%

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.49. 9,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,198,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

