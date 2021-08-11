Tuya (TUYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Tuya has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Tuya to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60. Tuya has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Several brokerages have commented on TUYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

