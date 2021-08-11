Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 49,500 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00.

TWLO traded down $10.73 on Wednesday, reaching $355.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,594. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

