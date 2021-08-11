Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will post sales of $22.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $97.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.23 million to $107.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $52.09 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

