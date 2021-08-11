Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TYME stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 66,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,218. Tyme Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,598,546 shares in the company, valued at $32,224,095.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $106,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,497,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,552,596.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 672,575 shares of company stock valued at $847,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

