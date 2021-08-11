Typerium (TYPE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Typerium has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $814,945.96 and $185.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00881069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00112273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043369 BTC.

TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

