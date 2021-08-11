U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.09, but opened at $9.83. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 112 shares.

Specifically, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.14 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.85.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Silica by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after buying an additional 2,047,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $1,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth $2,985,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

