Ubiq Trading Up 13.8% This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $11.72 million and $7,263.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.54 or 0.06985774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.79 or 0.01338688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.33 or 0.00373765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00134760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.89 or 0.00592781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.00346016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00296340 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.