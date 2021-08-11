UBU Finance (UBU) Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $236,292.89 and $33,683.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UBU Finance

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,945,294 coins and its circulating supply is 8,915,402 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

