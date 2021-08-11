UGAS Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $477,009.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00890400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00112685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00043264 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

