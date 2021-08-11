UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE UGI opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UGI has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

