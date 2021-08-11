Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,464 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $361.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $364.26.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.41.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

