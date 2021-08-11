Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,062 ($40.01). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,026 ($39.53), with a volume of 146,132 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,595 ($33.90).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,481.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.