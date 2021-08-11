Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. The Kroger comprises 3.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 70,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $43.21.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

