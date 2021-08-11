Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for 1.7% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 245,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 346,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

BEN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 31,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,030. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

