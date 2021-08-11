Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the quarter. Templeton Dragon Fund comprises 4.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 1.24% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 354,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,940. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

