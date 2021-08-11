Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. ASA Gold and Precious Metals comprises approximately 5.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned approximately 3.00% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. 25.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

