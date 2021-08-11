Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,280 shares of company stock worth $7,425,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

NYSE:NUE traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.71. 225,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.93. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

