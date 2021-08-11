Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co raised its position in PPG Industries by 9.8% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 14,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 17,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 979.9% in the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PPG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,835. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

