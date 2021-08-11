Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.01 billion-$7.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Unicharm alerts:

Shares of UNICY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 177,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10. Unicharm has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.