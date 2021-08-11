Unify (UNIFY) Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Unify has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Unify has a market cap of $25,086.37 and $11,344.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unify alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00369658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.