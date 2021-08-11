Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.5% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,391,000 after buying an additional 64,964 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.68. 145,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

