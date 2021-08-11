Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.57. 47,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,890. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

