United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of United Fire Group worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68. The firm has a market cap of $676.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

