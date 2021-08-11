United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 1-Year High at $356.01

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $356.01 and last traded at $355.73, with a volume of 29138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $340.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Barclays upped their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.69.

Get United Rentals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in United Rentals by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 23.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.