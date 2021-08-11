United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,916 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNO. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 68.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter.

BNO opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87.

