United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.98). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,063 ($13.89), with a volume of 929,781 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,028.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford bought 25,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78).

United Utilities Group Company Profile (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

